GENEVA: Ukraine will cut its sugar beet sowing area by 17% this year, leading to a significant reduction in production and even sharper slide in exports, especially to the European Union, the head of the country’s sugar union said.

Yana Kavushevska told delegates at the S&P Global sugar conference in Geneva that Ukraine farmers would sow 210,000 hectares with sugar beet in 2025. In February, her estimate stood at 230,000, while in March Ukraine’s first deputy farm minister Taras Vysotskiy said 250,000 hectares would be sown with sugar beet.

“The main reason is weather conditions. We had a very dry winter, that’s why farmers prefer to switch to less risky crops (like) sunflowers and corn,” she said.

Ukraine will produce just 1.5 million tons of sugar this year versus 1.8 million last year, and export 180,511 tons to world markets versus 746,000 last year, Kavushevska said.

The country will greatly reduce shipments to the EU meanwhile, with just 23% of the total or 27,258 tons heading to the bloc versus 40% or 298,400 tons last year.

The European Commission is looking to cut Ukrainian sugar imports sharply after EU producers complained that large shipments from the country have fuelled a collapse in domestic sugar prices.

Brussels initially provided free access to its agricultural markets as part of its support following Russia’s February 2022 invasion but protests from EU farmers have led it to scale back support.