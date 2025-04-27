AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-27

Copper sags on tariff turmoil, firmer dollar

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2025 05:46am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices eased on Friday as a stronger dollar and uncertainty about demand overshadowed optimism that the United States and China were seeking to restrain their trade war.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.1% at $9,380 a metric ton by 1400 GMT. The metal hit a peak of $9,481.50 earlier in the week, its highest since April 3, and was headed for a weekly gain.

US President Donald Trump said his administration is talking with China to strike a tariff deal and that Chinese President Xi Jinping had called him, Time magazine reported.

News also emerged on Friday that China has granted some exemptions on US imports from its 125% tariffs and is asking businesses to identify goods that could be eligible.

“It’s hard to know exactly where we’re going with this trade war. Clearly, there is a negotiation, but it’s not an easy negotiation,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree. “In the short term, we just don’t know how much demand destruction comes as a result of the trade war. So, I’m not so surprised we’re having a bit of a down day.”

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 0.3% to 77,440 yuan ($10,682.66) per metric ton. Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by SHFE tumbled by 32% over the week, the exchange said on Friday.

The steep drop was driven by consumers pulling out stocks they’d bought several weeks earlier when copper prices fell dramatically after President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs, according to two traders.

Reuters reported on Thursday that sharp declines in SHFE stocks were sparking fears of a short squeeze. US Comex copper futures dropped 0.8% to $4.82 a lb, bringing the premium of Comex over LME to $1,235 a ton. Weighing on the metals market was a jump in the dollar, fuelled by the signs of easing tariff tensions, which makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies. In other metals, LME aluminium was flat at $2,449 a ton, zinc slipped 1.2% to $2,654.50, lead dipped 0.1% to $1,957.50, nickel eased 1.2% to $15,635 while tin gained 1% to $32,085.

Copper Copper prices LME

Comments

Comments are closed.

Copper sags on tariff turmoil, firmer dollar

Peak-hour power tariff: APTMA urges govt to share constraint details

Macroeconomic outlook: SBP governor apprises foreign investors

Climate resilience: Aurangzeb calls for swift global action

Applicable from Apr 21st: SECP unveils new documents’ fee structure

Pakistan knows how to defend its homeland: COAS

Pahalgam incident: PM calls for impartial global probe

Civilians’ trial: SC resumes hearing of ICAs tomorrow

Twin cities observe complete shutter down strike

Key accused in Imran Khan rally firing case gets two life terms

Five killed, one injured in firing on vehicle

Read more stories