KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 45.257 billion and the number of lots traded was 44,782.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 33.352 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 4.521 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.988 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.206 billion),Silver (PKR 1.198 billion),Platinum (PKR 781.943 billion), SP 500 (PKR 409.300 million),DJ (PKR 291.414 million),Natural Gas (PKR 219.970 million),Copper (PKR 137.651 million),Brent (PKR 103.963 million),Japan Equity (PKR 39.692 million)and Aluminium (PKR 6.703 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 16lots amounting to PKR 90.420 million were traded.

