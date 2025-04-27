AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-27

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2025 05:46am

KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 45.257 billion and the number of lots traded was 44,782.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 33.352 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 4.521 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.988 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.206 billion),Silver (PKR 1.198 billion),Platinum (PKR 781.943 billion), SP 500 (PKR 409.300 million),DJ (PKR 291.414 million),Natural Gas (PKR 219.970 million),Copper (PKR 137.651 million),Brent (PKR 103.963 million),Japan Equity (PKR 39.692 million)and Aluminium (PKR 6.703 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 16lots amounting to PKR 90.420 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PMEX Agricultural Commodities

Comments

Comments are closed.

PMEX daily trading report

Peak-hour power tariff: APTMA urges govt to share constraint details

Macroeconomic outlook: SBP governor apprises foreign investors

Climate resilience: Aurangzeb calls for swift global action

Applicable from Apr 21st: SECP unveils new documents’ fee structure

Pakistan knows how to defend its homeland: COAS

Pahalgam incident: PM calls for impartial global probe

Civilians’ trial: SC resumes hearing of ICAs tomorrow

Twin cities observe complete shutter down strike

Key accused in Imran Khan rally firing case gets two life terms

Five killed, one injured in firing on vehicle

Read more stories