BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 25, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- 6 terrorists killed, 4 injured in Bannu operation, says ISPR
- Canal dispute: protesters should cease agitation, unblock roads, says Sindh CM Murad
- US condemns attack in Pahalgam, says not taking a position on IIOJK
- Senate passes resolution saying misadventure by India will be met with swift, decisive response
- HUBCO Green to develop ‘EV charging infrastructure’ at Attock Petroleum locations
- PM Shehbaz pushes for privatisation of PIA within proposed timeframe
