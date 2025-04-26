Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

6 terrorists killed, 4 injured in Bannu operation, says ISPR

Canal dispute: protesters should cease agitation, unblock roads, says Sindh CM Murad

US condemns attack in Pahalgam, says not taking a position on IIOJK

Senate passes resolution saying misadventure by India will be met with swift, decisive response

HUBCO Green to develop ‘EV charging infrastructure’ at Attock Petroleum locations

PM Shehbaz pushes for privatisation of PIA within proposed timeframe

