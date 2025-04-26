Stocks turn bullish

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a positive note Friday, the last trading day of the week.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 449.53 points, or 0.39 percent, closing at 115,469.35 points on Friday up from 115,019.82 points on Thursday. The daily volume at the ready counter declined significantly from 507 million shares in the previous session to 471 million shares.

On Friday, BRIndex100 opened at 12,255.37 points and finally closed at 12,309.46 points, which was 54.09 points or 0.44 percent higher than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex100 was 406.221 million. However, BRIndex30 lost 13.64 points or 0.04 percent to settle at 36,709.50 points with a total volume of 239.508 million shares.

Analysts said rangebound activity was observed during the most part of the day on account of geopolitical border tension but some recovery was observed during the latter part of the day, as index gained to close at 115,469 level.

Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter surged to Rs 27.3 billion compared to Rs 24.48 billion in the previous session. The market capitalization declined Rs 4 billion to Rs 14.096 trillion. Out of 441 active scrips, 182 closed in positive and 204 in negative while the value of 55 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 22.78 million shares and closed at Rs 1.29 followed by Power Cement closed at Rs 14.28 with 22 million shares. Sui South Gas ranked third with share trading of 21.5 million shares and it closed at Rs 40.49.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB and Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited the top gainers increasing by Rs 298.39 and Rs 150.00 respectively to close at Rs 3,282.29 and Rs 8,950.00, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited and Hoechst Pakistan Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 491.71 and Rs 104.86 respectively to close at Rs 22,901.00 and Rs 3,003.85.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corp said that stocks turned bullish after the UN urges Pak-India to show maximum restraint and resolve with mutual engagement. Strong financial results, surging global equities, expected SBP policy easing, and release of IMF support tranche next month played a catalyst role in bullish close at PSX, he added.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 22,667.02 points, recording a net gain of 119.63 points or 0.53 percent with a total turnover of 7.07 million. BR Cement Index ended the session at 14,316.19 points, reflecting a positive change of 122.39 points or 0.86 percent and a total turnover of 55.73 million.

BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 33,200.94 points, showing a strong increase of 434.42 points or 1.33 percent with a turnover of 55.10 million. BR Power Generation & Distribution Index closed at 19,585.48 points, up by 14.24 points or 0.07 percent with a total turnover of 32.51 million.

BR Oil & Gas Index declined to 11,378.61 points, registering a loss of 100.86 points 0.88 percent and a turnover of 57.43 million. BR Technology & Communication Index finished at 4,683.61 points, down 12.16 points or 0.26 percent with a total turnover of 42.61 million.

According to Topline Securities, top positive contribution to the index came from HBL PA, FFC PA, MEBL PA, MCB PA & NBP PA, as they cumulatively contributed +570 points to the index.

Traded value wise PSO (Rs.1.83bn), SNGP (Rs.1.59bn), MARI (Rs.1.40bn), NBP (Rs.998mn) and HBL (Rs.990mn) dominated the trading activity. Traded volume and value for the day stood at 467mn shares and 27.3bn respectively

NBP in the banking sector announced its 1Q2025 result announcement in which it declared consolidated EPS of Rs.10.29 (down by 2.37%, up by 126% YoY). HBL from the banking sector also announced its 1Q2025 result announcement in which it declared consolidated EPS of Rs.11.32 (up by 15.3% QoQ & 9.2% YoY), this result was accompanied with an Interim cash dividend of Rs.4.5/share.

