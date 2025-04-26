AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-26

Gold loses huge value

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2025 02:57am

KARACHI: After a day of pause, gold trading closed on a negative note on Friday, as global rates fell close to $3,300 per ounce, traders said.

Gold lost huge value by Rs3,300 and Rs2,833, settling for Rs348,700 per tola and Rs298,950 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

International market posted a significant drop by $33, dragging down gold bullion prices to $3,305 per ounce, while silver was available at over $33 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices grew by Rs30 and Rs45, reaching Rs3,497 per tola and Rs2,998 per 10 grams, separately, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold loses huge value

Trade tensions to affect Pakistan more in region: IMF

IWT suspension an act of war: FO

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.92pc

Canals project: PM summons CCI meeting on May 2

Gwadar Port: SRO issued to allow potassium sulphate export

Rs91bn projects referred to Ecnec: CDWP clears three projects worth Rs10.053bn

Hydel projects: KP seeks tax relief on par with private sector & AJK

Customs values of used computers, accessories decreased

Senate vows befitting response to any misadventure

PIA sell-off process must be completed on time: PM

Read more stories