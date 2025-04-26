Gold loses huge value

KARACHI: After a day of pause, gold trading closed on a negative note on Friday, as global rates fell close to $3,300 per ounce, traders said.

Gold lost huge value by Rs3,300 and Rs2,833, settling for Rs348,700 per tola and Rs298,950 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

International market posted a significant drop by $33, dragging down gold bullion prices to $3,305 per ounce, while silver was available at over $33 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices grew by Rs30 and Rs45, reaching Rs3,497 per tola and Rs2,998 per 10 grams, separately, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

