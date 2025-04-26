WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 25, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Apr-25 23-Apr-25 22-Apr-25 21-Apr-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101054 0.100998 0.100423 0.100595 Euro 0.838775 0.840981 0.842733 Japanese yen 0.005159 0.005185 0.0052453 0.0051823 U.K. pound 0.980709 0.979965 0.981561 U.S. dollar 0.73732 0.736733 0.734344 0.732983 Algerian dinar 0.005571 0.0055728 0.0055685 0.0055658 Australian dollar 0.467977 0.471362 0.472697 Botswana pula 0.053824 0.0540025 0.053754 Brazilian real 0.129965 0.127734 Brunei dollar 0.560614 0.561449 0.562802 0.562017 Canadian dollar 0.531094 Chilean peso 0.000786 0.0007755 0.000764 0.0007567 Czech koruna 0.03357 0.0336162 0.03361 Danish krone 0.112354 0.112645 0.112882 Indian rupee 0.008623 0.0086231 0.0086292 0.0086069 Israeli New Shekel 0.202116 0.200854 0.197404 0.198533 Korean won 0.000517 0.0005179 0.0005175 0.0005156 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40522 2.40409 2.39982 2.3942 Malaysian ringgit 0.167935 0.167135 0.167735 0.167119 Mauritian rupee 0.016208 0.0162592 0.0164251 0.0163799 Mexican peso 0.0375263 0.0372606 New Zealand dollar 0.438558 0.440493 0.440313 Norwegian krone 0.070911 0.0707241 0.0708867 Omani rial 1.91761 1.91608 1.90987 1.90633 Peruvian sol 0.199063 0.197943 Philippine peso 0.013026 0.0129956 0.0129805 0.0129406 Polish zloty 0.196101 0.196028 0.197298 Qatari riyal 0.20256 0.202399 0.201743 0.201369 Russian ruble 0.008899 0.0089449 0.0090146 0.0090761 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196619 0.196462 0.195825 0.195462 Singapore dollar 0.560614 0.561449 0.562802 0.562017 South African rand 0.039565 0.0398142 0.0394357 Swedish krona 0.076874 0.0768756 0.0772066 Swiss franc 0.89318 0.893822 0.904086 Thai baht 0.021988 0.0220006 0.0221355 0.0221071 Trinidadian dollar 0.10866 U.A.E. dirham 0.200768 0.200608 0.199958 0.199587 Uruguayan peso 0.0175165 0.0173944 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

