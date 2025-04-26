KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 25, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 115,469.35 High: 115,844.89 Low: 113,716.6 Net Change: 449.53 Volume (000): 213,616 Value (000): 20,180,180 Makt Cap (000) 3,494,619,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,667.02 NET CH (+) 119.63 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,316.19 NET CH (+) 122.39 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 33,200.94 NET CH (+) 434.42 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,585.48 NET CH (+) 14.24 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,378.61 NET CH (-) 100.86 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,683.61 NET CH (-) 12.16 ------------------------------------ As on: 25- April -2025 ====================================

