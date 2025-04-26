Markets Print 2025-04-26
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 25, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 25, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 115,469.35
High: 115,844.89
Low: 113,716.6
Net Change: 449.53
Volume (000): 213,616
Value (000): 20,180,180
Makt Cap (000) 3,494,619,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,667.02
NET CH (+) 119.63
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,316.19
NET CH (+) 122.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 33,200.94
NET CH (+) 434.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,585.48
NET CH (+) 14.24
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,378.61
NET CH (-) 100.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,683.61
NET CH (-) 12.16
------------------------------------
As on: 25- April -2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments