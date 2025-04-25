Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

‘Rs1.6trn to be saved’: NEPRA says to discontinue dollar-based indexations for four power plants

‘No new canals without consensus’: PM Shehbaz, Bilawal announce CCI meeting to resolve water disputes

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves drop $367mn to 7-month low

Foreign office summons Indian diplomat in Islamabad

Pakistan warns India: Indus Waters Treaty suspension ‘an act of war’, vows full-spectrum response

China, KSA, UAE briefed about economy

