AIRLINK 169.48 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
BOP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
CNERGY 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.49%)
FCCL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
FFL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.75%)
HUMNL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.52%)
MLCF 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 210.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PAEL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
PIAHCLA 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
PIBTL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
POWER 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
PPL 167.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.53%)
PRL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
PTC 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
SEARL 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
SSGC 41.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
SYM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TPLP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 65.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,325 Increased By 69.2 (0.56%)
BR30 36,875 Increased By 152.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 115,428 Increased By 407.9 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,451 Increased By 122.4 (0.35%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 24, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 25 Apr, 2025 08:38am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • ‘Rs1.6trn to be saved’: NEPRA says to discontinue dollar-based indexations for four power plants

Read here for details.

  • ‘No new canals without consensus’: PM Shehbaz, Bilawal announce CCI meeting to resolve water disputes

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves drop $367mn to 7-month low

Read here for details.

  • Foreign office summons Indian diplomat in Islamabad

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan warns India: Indus Waters Treaty suspension ‘an act of war’, vows full-spectrum response

Read here for details.

  • China, KSA, UAE briefed about economy

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Pakistan asks India to present evidence

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

Economic future of Pakistan: Pivotal role of private sector highlighted

Economic growth hinges on structural reforms: SBP

FSR for CY24 unveiled: SBP says financial system’s resilience remains intact

Pakistan misses wheat production target

All categories covered: FBR extends new set of rules for e-invoicing

Forex & appeal rules: SC dismisses federation’s plea

APCMA, cement cos: CAT asked to annul Rs6.35bn CCP penalty

Read more stories