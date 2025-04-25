BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 24, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- ‘Rs1.6trn to be saved’: NEPRA says to discontinue dollar-based indexations for four power plants
Read here for details.
- ‘No new canals without consensus’: PM Shehbaz, Bilawal announce CCI meeting to resolve water disputes
Read here for details.
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves drop $367mn to 7-month low
Read here for details.
- Foreign office summons Indian diplomat in Islamabad
Read here for details.
- Pakistan warns India: Indus Waters Treaty suspension ‘an act of war’, vows full-spectrum response
Read here for details.
- China, KSA, UAE briefed about economy
Read here for details.
Comments