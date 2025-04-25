AIRLINK 169.44 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.55%)
BOP 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
CPHL 88.59 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.7%)
FCCL 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.66%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FLYNG 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
HUBC 138.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
MLCF 64.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
OGDC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.21%)
PACE 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
POWER 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.28%)
PPL 167.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.77%)
PRL 30.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.69%)
PTC 21.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.34%)
SYM 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
TELE 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
TPLP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,325 Increased By 69.2 (0.56%)
BR30 36,875 Increased By 152.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 115,421 Increased By 400.8 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,460 Increased By 131.9 (0.37%)
India’s Nifty 50 set to open higher tracking Asian peers

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 07:55am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are set to open higher on Friday, tracking the rise in other Asian peers, after U.S. President Donald Trump said trade talks with China are underway.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,522 as of 7:48 a.m. IST, indicating a 1.1% rise for the Nifty 50 compared with Thursday’s close of 24,246.7.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index advanced 0.8%.

Wall Street equities rose overnight after Trump said that trade talks between the world’s top two economies were underway, pushing back against Chinese claims that it had not held trade talks with Washington.

India’s Nifty has risen about 1.7% this week so far, logging its highest closing level on Wednesday. However, it snapped a seven-session winning streak on Thursday as investors turned risk-averse after a deadly militant attack on tourists in Kashmir heightened geopolitical risks.

IT stocks power India’s stocks to their best close of 2025

“Despite the pause on Thursday, the overall structure of Indian markets remains bullish,” said Rajesh Bhosale, equity analyst at Angel One.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers of Indian shares for the seventh straight session on Thursday, with inflows amounting to 82.51 billion rupees ($968 million).

Among individual stocks, the focus will be on the quarterly results of car maker Maruti Suzuki and oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, due later in the day.

Indian stocks

