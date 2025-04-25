Gold prices hold steady after record plunge

KARACHI: After a historic plunge a day earlier, gold prices held steady on Thursday amid a pause in global trading activity, traders said.

Domestic gold prices remained unchanged as the international market showed stability during the session. The precious metal was traded at Rs 352,000 per tola and Rs 301,783 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

In the international market, gold prices were steady at $3,338 per ounce amid a global trading pause. Global silver prices also remained unchanged at $33 per ounce.

Domestically, silver prices showed no momentum either, standing firm at Rs 3,457 per tola and Rs 2,930 per 10 grams, according to the association.Market observers noted that actual trading prices in the open market may vary from the official rates fixed by the association.

With global markets pausing on Thursday, investors are now watching closely for the next move in what has been an exceptionally volatile week for the precious metal.

