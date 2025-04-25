Japanese rubber futures rise

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures strengthened on Thursday, driven by hopes of easing trade tensions between the US and top consumer China, but gains were capped by a firmer supply outlook.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for October delivery ended daytime trade 3.8 yen higher, or 1.33%, at 290 yen ($2.03) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery rose 170 yuan, or 1.17%, to 14,735 yuan ($2,020.02) per metric ton.

The most active May butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 165 yuan, or 1.49%, to 11,235 yuan ($1,540.20) per metric ton. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stressed high tariffs between the US and China were unsustainable, as the Trump administration hinted at a willingness to de-escalate the trade war.