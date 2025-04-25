AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-25

Copper’s dollar-driven gains capped by tariff uncertainty

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

LONDON: Copper prices hovered below a three-week high on Thursday, bolstered by a weaker dollar but unsettled by continued uncertainty over US tariffs.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $9,398.50 a metric ton by 1400 GMT, having hit a peak of $9,481.50 in the previous session for its highest since April 3. LME copper has gained 16% since hitting a 17-month low of $8,105 this month.

“It’s almost impossible to see what is happening from one day to the next. No doubt the tariff optimism that triggered the risk-on rally early in the week has faded again,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen. Stocks drifted as traders digested the latest news on the trade war between the United States and top metals consumer China after a US official said on Wednesday that high tariffs between the two were not sustainable.

“Any solution with China is not going to happen overnight, it’s going to take a long time, so the damaging economic impact will probably not be avoided,” Hansen added. Businesses reporting earnings on Thursday across multiple industries said they are increasing prices, cutting financial guidance and warning of growing uncertainty due to the trade war. US Comex copper futures gained 0.1% to $4.85 a lb, bringing the premium over LME copper to $1,293 a ton, representing bets by traders on the impact of possible US tariffs on the metal.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper’s dollar-driven gains capped by tariff uncertainty

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Pakistan asks India to present evidence

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

Economic future of Pakistan: Pivotal role of private sector highlighted

Economic growth hinges on structural reforms: SBP

FSR for CY24 unveiled: SBP says financial system’s resilience remains intact

Pakistan misses wheat production target

All categories covered: FBR extends new set of rules for e-invoicing

Forex & appeal rules: SC dismisses federation’s plea

APCMA, cement cos: CAT asked to annul Rs6.35bn CCP penalty

Read more stories