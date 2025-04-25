Copper’s dollar-driven gains capped by tariff uncertainty

LONDON: Copper prices hovered below a three-week high on Thursday, bolstered by a weaker dollar but unsettled by continued uncertainty over US tariffs.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $9,398.50 a metric ton by 1400 GMT, having hit a peak of $9,481.50 in the previous session for its highest since April 3. LME copper has gained 16% since hitting a 17-month low of $8,105 this month.

“It’s almost impossible to see what is happening from one day to the next. No doubt the tariff optimism that triggered the risk-on rally early in the week has faded again,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen. Stocks drifted as traders digested the latest news on the trade war between the United States and top metals consumer China after a US official said on Wednesday that high tariffs between the two were not sustainable.

“Any solution with China is not going to happen overnight, it’s going to take a long time, so the damaging economic impact will probably not be avoided,” Hansen added. Businesses reporting earnings on Thursday across multiple industries said they are increasing prices, cutting financial guidance and warning of growing uncertainty due to the trade war. US Comex copper futures gained 0.1% to $4.85 a lb, bringing the premium over LME copper to $1,293 a ton, representing bets by traders on the impact of possible US tariffs on the metal.