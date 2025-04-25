AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Markets Print 2025-04-25

Gold rises on dip-buying

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

NEW YORK: Gold prices rebounded on Thursday as investors bought bullion following a sharp decline in the previous session, while the focus remains on US-China trade tensions.

Spot gold was up 1.6% at $3,338.79 an ounce, as of 1140 GMT. Bullion fell as much as 3% on Wednesday in its worst daily performance since late November. US gold futures gained 1.7% to $3,349.80. “Gold’s pullback earlier has cleared some of the froth from its latest surge. That, in turn, attracted some buy-the-dip action amid still-persistent global trade war fears,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group.

“Given the still-evident tailwinds for this precious metal, gold bugs could ultimately conquer the $3,500 level with conviction.” Non-yielding bullion, traditionally seen as a hedge against global instability, has risen over 27% so far this year. The International Monetary Fund made sharp reductions to its outlook for both US and global growth this year, with President Donald Trump’s tariff policy the main reason behind the downgrade.

“If the economic outlook deteriorates further, then there’s no reason why gold could not receive another strong bid,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. However, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said US economic growth will surpass the IMF’s revised estimate of 1.8%, down from 2.7% in January, if Trump administration’s policies are implemented. He also said that the excessively high tariffs between the US and China are unsustainable, and must be reduced before trade negotiations can proceed.

Stocks drifted on Thursday and a rebound in the dollar lost traction as investors tried to sift through the noise from the Trump administration. Spot silver fell 0.3% to $33.44 an ounce, platinum was steady at $972.15 and palladium was down 0.2% at $942.28.

