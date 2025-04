KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 60.064 billion and the number of lots traded was 74,787.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 39.653 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 9.165 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.677billion), Silver (PKR 2.432 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 1.706 billion),Platinum (PKR 1.294 billion),DJ (PKR 728.508 million),SP 500 (PKR 602.791 million),Copper (PKR 281.811million),Brent (PKR 169.725 million),Natural Gas (PKR 145.427 million),Palladium (PKR 105.232 million), Japan Equity (PKR 89.408 million) and Aluminium (PKR 11.306 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 13 lots amounting to PKR 19.005 million were traded.

