WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
April 24, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 23-Apr-25 22-Apr-25 21-Apr-25 18-Apr-25
Chinese yuan 0.100998 0.100423 0.100595 0.101029
Euro 0.840981 0.842733
Japanese yen 0.005185 0.0052453 0.0051823 0.0051778
U.K. pound 0.979965 0.981561
U.S. dollar 0.736733 0.734344 0.732983 0.737311
Algerian dinar 0.0055728 0.0055685 0.0055658 0.0055719
Australian dollar 0.471362 0.472697
Botswana pula 0.0540025 0.053754
Brazilian real 0.127734
Brunei dollar 0.561449 0.562802 0.562017
Canadian dollar 0.531094
Chilean peso 0.0007755 0.000764 0.0007567
Czech koruna 0.0336162 0.03361
Danish krone 0.112645 0.112882
Indian rupee 0.0086231 0.0086292 0.0086069
Israeli New Shekel 0.200854 0.197404 0.198533
Korean won 0.0005179 0.0005175 0.0005156 0.0005193
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40409 2.39982 2.3942
Malaysian ringgit 0.167135 0.167735 0.167119 0.167229
Mauritian rupee 0.0162592 0.0164251 0.0163799 0.0163034
Mexican peso 0.0375263 0.0372606
New Zealand dollar 0.440493 0.440313
Norwegian krone 0.0707241 0.0708867
Omani rial 1.91608 1.90987 1.90633
Peruvian sol 0.199063 0.197943
Philippine peso 0.0129956 0.0129805 0.0129406
Polish zloty 0.196028 0.197298
Qatari riyal 0.202399 0.201743 0.201369
Russian ruble 0.0089449 0.0090146 0.0090761 0.0090872
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196462 0.195825 0.195462
Singapore dollar 0.561449 0.562802 0.562017
South African rand 0.0398142 0.0394357
Swedish krona 0.0768756 0.0772066
Swiss franc 0.893822 0.904086
Thai baht 0.0220006 0.0221355 0.0221071 0.0220831
Trinidadian dollar 0.10866
U.A.E. dirham 0.200608 0.199958 0.199587
Uruguayan peso 0.0175165 0.0173944
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
