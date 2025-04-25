Markets Print 2025-04-25
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (April 24, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 280.88 282.58 AED 76.36 77.09
EURO 318.70 321.84 SAR 75.01 75.72
GBP 372.44 376.17 INTERBANK 281.10 281.30
JPY 1.93 1.98
=========================================================================
