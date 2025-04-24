Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan expresses concern at loss of tourists’ lives in IIOJK firing

Aurangzeb highlights Panda, ESG bonds in key meetings at Washington: Finance Division

Gold falls massive Rs11,700 per tola in Pakistan

India suspends Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan with immediate effect

Faisal Vawda calls for national unity, PTI inclusion in NAP talks amid rising India tensions

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7pc FED soon

