Apr 24, 2025

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 23, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 24 Apr, 2025 08:29am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan expresses concern at loss of tourists’ lives in IIOJK firing

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb highlights Panda, ESG bonds in key meetings at Washington: Finance Division

Read here for details.

  • Gold falls massive Rs11,700 per tola in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • India suspends Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan with immediate effect

Read here for details.

  • Faisal Vawda calls for national unity, PTI inclusion in NAP talks amid rising India tensions

Read here for details.

  • Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7pc FED soon

Read here for details.

