Dalian iron ore firms on seasonal demand, hopes of easing US-China trade tensions

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, underpinned by hopes of U.S.-China trade talks and strengthening seasonal demand for the steelmaking ingredient in top consumer China.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) climbed 1.33% to 722 yuan ($98.81) a metric ton, as of 0247 GMT.

The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.9% higher at $99.5 a ton.

Steel production in China has continued to increase and the downstream demand for building materials has picked up, said broker Galaxy Futures in a note.

“Production among Chinese blast furnace steel producers stabilised around a 17-month high during April 11-17,” said consultancy Mysteel.

Moreover, inventories of five major carbon steel products held by Chinese steel mills fell 5% on-week as of April 17, Mysteel said in a separate note, attributing the decline to resilient domestic steel demand.