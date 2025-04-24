Japanese futures rise on trade hopes, but supply outlook caps gains

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged higher on Wednesday, supported by expectations of a de-escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and top consumer China, though gains were limited by a firmer supply outlook.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for September delivery

was up 1.9 yen, or 0.67%, at 287.2 yen ($2.03) per kg, as of 0209 GMT.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for

September delivery eased 65 yuan, or 0.44%, to 14,550 yuan ($1,990.89) per metric ton.

The most active May butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE nudged down 15 yuan, or 0.14%, to 10,955 yuan ($1,498.98) per metric ton.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that he believes that U.S.-China trade tensions will ease, though negotiations have not started yet.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism that he would make progress with China that would substantially lower their tariffs.

Still, China is facing stronger deflationary pressures as a result of tariff impact, though fiscal support is helping to offset the growth drag that the duties are causing, International Monetary Fund chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Tuesday.