AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
CPHL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.82%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
HUBC 142.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.5%)
OGDC 214.36 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.51%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.41%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.73%)
SSGC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.35%)
SYM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.81%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Japanese futures rise on trade hopes, but supply outlook caps gains

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged higher on Wednesday, supported by expectations of a de-escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and top consumer China, though gains were limited by a firmer supply outlook.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for September delivery

was up 1.9 yen, or 0.67%, at 287.2 yen ($2.03) per kg, as of 0209 GMT.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for

September delivery eased 65 yuan, or 0.44%, to 14,550 yuan ($1,990.89) per metric ton.

The most active May butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE nudged down 15 yuan, or 0.14%, to 10,955 yuan ($1,498.98) per metric ton.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that he believes that U.S.-China trade tensions will ease, though negotiations have not started yet.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism that he would make progress with China that would substantially lower their tariffs.

Still, China is facing stronger deflationary pressures as a result of tariff impact, though fiscal support is helping to offset the growth drag that the duties are causing, International Monetary Fund chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Tuesday.

