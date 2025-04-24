AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
Markets Print 2025-04-24

Copper hits three-week high, buoyed by easing trade tensions

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

LONDON: Copper prices scaled three-week peaks on Wednesday as worries about global trade tensions eased after US President Donald Trump suggested import tariffs on top consumer China could fall.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $9,379 a metric ton at 1603 GMT, having reached an earlier peak of $9,481.5, the highest since April 3. It has gained more than 15% since hitting a 17-month low at $8,105 earlier this month.

Both Trump and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have separately suggested there could be a de-escalation in US- China trade tensions and that any trade deal with China could “substantially” cut tariffs.

“The market isn’t looking at fundamentals. It’s just reacting to what Trump and other US officials are saying,” a copper trader said, adding that an easing of Trump’s rhetoric against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was also helping sentiment.

Trump backed off from threats to fire Powell after days of intensifying criticisms of the central bank chief for not cutting interest rates.

“In view of the fundamental situation, we remain cautious about the further upward potential of the copper price,” Commerzbank said in a note.

Commerzbank cited the International Copper Study Group’s latest monthly bulletin showing a surplus of copper, used in the power and construction industries, in February.

In other metals aluminium added 2% to $2,428.50 a ton, zinc climbed 2.1% to $2,649, lead rose 1.2% to $1,946, tin gained 1% to $31,440 and nickel slipped 0.5% to $15,610 a ton.

