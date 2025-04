KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 81.775 billion and the number of lots traded was77,527.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 65.045billion,followed by COTS (PKR 7.220billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.986billion), Silver (PKR 2.749billion),Platinum (PKR 1.440 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 846.443 million),SP 500 (PKR 478.077 million), Copper (PKR 279.349 million), DJ (PKR 273.800 million), Japan Equity (PKR 270.706 million), Natural Gas (PKR 137.034 million), Palladium (PKR 26.486 million), Brent (PKR 16.640million)and Aluminum (PKR 3.246million).

In Agricultural commodities, 58lots amounting to PKR164.831 million were traded.

