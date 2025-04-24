KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (April 23, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 280.62 282.49 AED 76.30 77.03
EURO 319.30 322.60 SAR 74.95 75.63
GBP 372.95 376.69 INTERBANK 281.00 281.20
JPY 1.94 1.98
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments