Markets Print 2025-04-24

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (April 23, 2025).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               280.62   282.49    AED                76.30     77.03
EURO                319.30   322.60    SAR                74.95     75.63
GBP                 372.95   376.69    INTERBANK         281.00    281.20
JPY                                                        1.94      1.98
=========================================================================

