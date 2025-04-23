Muzarabani takes six as Bangladesh set Zimbabwe 174 to win

SYLHET: Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani’s second-best career haul of 6-72 restricted Bangladesh to 255 in their second innings Wednesday, leaving Zimbabwe needing 174 runs to win the first Test at Sylhet.

Bangladesh added 61 runs to their overnight total of 194-4 to be all out for 255 in a weather-delayed first session on day four.

Jaker Ali hit 58 for Bangladesh but captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was out for 60 without adding to his overnight score after Muzarabani had him caught at fine leg off the second ball of the day.

Muzarabani had dismissed both of Bangladesh’s openers and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim on day three.

He cleaned up three more on Wednesday, accounting for Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker to record match figures of 9-122. The second and final Test of the series is in Chattogram from April 28.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 191 and 255 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 60, Jaker Ali 58; Blessing Muzarabani 6-72)

Zimbabwe 273 (Brian Bennett 57, Sean Williams 59; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-52, Nahid Rana 3-74)

Zimbabwe need 174 to win

Toss: Bangladesh