Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

CCP approves merger of Junaid Jamshed, U&I Garments

Read here for details.

Pakistan reiterates pledge to IMF on economic reforms

Read here for details.

Engro Fertilizers profit plunges 63% to Rs2.9bn in Jan-Mar 2025

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Read here for details.

Law Minister pledges ‘constitutional solution’ to canals dispute with Sindh

Read here for details.

Gold continues to soar, gains further Rs5,900 to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Pakistan proposes tech alliance with ASEAN, eyes inclusive digital future

Read here for details.

Trump tariffs: Pakistan to boost US imports, investments, Aurangzeb tells Bloomberg

Read here for details.