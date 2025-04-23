AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,676 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 38,139 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Markets Print 2025-04-23

Gold hits $3,500 per ounce as investors flock to safety

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

NEW YORK: Gold extended its record run on Tuesday, breaching $3,500 per ounce, as weakness in the dollar, US President Donald Trump’s attacks on the Federal Reserve and trade war fears boosted demand for the safe-haven asset.

Spot gold was steady at $3,425.91 an ounce by 11:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT), after rising as much as 2.2% to $3,500.05 earlier in the session. US gold futures climbed 0.4% to $3,438.40.

“Gold is continuing to find buyers on any short-term dips, and it is really difficult to say how much further it can go. Momentum is clearly strong, which is discouraging investors or traders from selling gold significantly,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com.

“The primary driver of gold is undoubtedly ongoing trade tensions. The standoff between the US and China has created the kind of economic fog that keeps risk assets on edge and gold bulls firmly in control.”

Gold, often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty, has risen more than 30% so far this year, owing to central bank buying and escalating trade tension between the US and China.

Adding to tensions in the market, Trump ramped up his criticism of Fed chief Jerome Powell on Monday and demanded to cut interest rates, which rattled financial markets and sent the dollar lower.

“I think the uncertainty with respect to tariffs is the main catalyst for currency depreciation pressures in Asia, which is ultimately one of the main fundamental drivers for gold buying activity,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

Traders will look to speeches by several Fed officials later this week, hoping for insights into future monetary policy amid the concerns about the central bank’s independence.

Meanwhile, gold’s relative strength index (RSI) stands at 79, indicating that the metal is overbought.

