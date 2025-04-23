AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,676 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 38,139 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Copper gains defy gloomy outlook

Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

LONDON: Copper prices hit their highest in more than two weeks on Tuesday as a weaker dollar triggered fund buying, but traders doubted upward momentum would be maintained given that US import tariffs dominate sentiment.

Levies imposed by President Donald Trump have dented the outlook for global economic growth and demand for industrial metals.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) climbed 2.1% to $9,379 a metric ton by 1600 GMT, after touching its highest since April 3 at $9,388.

One copper trader said the gains reflected fund buying in reaction to the US dollar and some people cutting short positions rather than a reflection of market fundamentals.

The dollar has been hit by concern over the independence of the Federal Reserve after Trump’s attack on Fed chief Jerome Powell.

A weaker US currency makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies, potentially boosting demand.

That relationship is used by funds known as commodity trading advisers, which trade on buy and sell signals generated from numerical models.

On the technical front, copper has breached resistance at the 100-day and 200-day moving averages at around $9,290 and $9,330 respectively. The next upside barrier is around $9,380, the 21-day moving average.

Support for copper comes from stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange, which have dropped 36% to 171,611 tons since the end of February, along with lower inventories in Shanghai’s bonded warehouses.

“Industrial metals seem to be focusing more on a weaker dollar as a bullish catalyst ... Ironically, tariffs might also be having a short-term bullish impact in that trade uncertainty could be stranding some production and tightening the supply picture, said Marex consultant Edward Meir.

“In addition, metals demand has yet to meaningfully decline as the impact of the tariffs on final consumption will take several more months to play out.”

In other metals, aluminium rose 1.1% to $2,391 a ton, zinc gained 1.1% to $2,605, tin climbed 1.8% to $31,190, nickel firmed 0.3% to $15,670 and lead added 0.1% to $1,924 after hitting its highest since April 4.

Copper

