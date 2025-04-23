WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 22, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-Apr-25 18-Apr-25 17-Apr-25 16-Apr-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.100595 0.101029 0.10115 0.10079 Euro 0.838721 0.838177 Japanese yen 0.0051823 0.0051778 0.0051826 0.0051801 U.K. pound 0.976306 0.979128 U.S. dollar 0.732983 0.737311 0.738311 0.738157 Algerian dinar 0.0055658 0.0055719 0.0055802 0.0055788 Australian dollar 0.468163 0.468951 Botswana pula 0.0536014 0.0533688 Brazilian real 0.126093 0.125533 Brunei dollar 0.562017 0.562094 0.561165 Canadian dollar 0.532807 0.531431 Chilean peso 0.0007567 0.0007618 0.0007632 Czech koruna 0.033523 0.0335069 Danish krone 0.112248 Indian rupee 0.0086069 0.0086281 0.0086187 Israeli New Shekel 0.198533 0.20003 0.200151 Korean won 0.0005156 0.0005193 0.0005172 0.0005186 Kuwaiti dinar 2.3942 2.40649 2.40599 Malaysian ringgit 0.167119 0.167229 0.167342 0.167155 Mauritian rupee 0.0163799 0.0163034 0.0163507 0.0162568 Mexican peso 0.0372606 0.0369564 New Zealand dollar 0.4366 0.435586 Norwegian krone 0.0694285 Omani rial 1.90633 1.92018 1.91978 Peruvian sol 0.197943 0.198003 Philippine peso 0.0129406 0.0129556 Polish zloty 0.195922 0.195017 Qatari riyal 0.201369 0.202833 0.20279 Russian ruble 0.0090761 0.0090872 0.0090016 0.0089377 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195462 0.196883 0.196842 Singapore dollar 0.562017 0.562094 0.561165 South African rand 0.0391206 0.0391145 Swedish krona 0.0760552 0.0751391 Swiss franc 0.903464 0.90311 Thai baht 0.0221071 0.0220831 0.0222269 0.0221456 Trinidadian dollar 0.109247 0.109222 U.A.E. dirham 0.199587 0.201038 0.200996 Uruguayan peso 0.0173944 0.0174873 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

