WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
April 22, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 21-Apr-25 18-Apr-25 17-Apr-25 16-Apr-25
Chinese yuan 0.100595 0.101029 0.10115 0.10079
Euro 0.838721 0.838177
Japanese yen 0.0051823 0.0051778 0.0051826 0.0051801
U.K. pound 0.976306 0.979128
U.S. dollar 0.732983 0.737311 0.738311 0.738157
Algerian dinar 0.0055658 0.0055719 0.0055802 0.0055788
Australian dollar 0.468163 0.468951
Botswana pula 0.0536014 0.0533688
Brazilian real 0.126093 0.125533
Brunei dollar 0.562017 0.562094 0.561165
Canadian dollar 0.532807 0.531431
Chilean peso 0.0007567 0.0007618 0.0007632
Czech koruna 0.033523 0.0335069
Danish krone 0.112248
Indian rupee 0.0086069 0.0086281 0.0086187
Israeli New Shekel 0.198533 0.20003 0.200151
Korean won 0.0005156 0.0005193 0.0005172 0.0005186
Kuwaiti dinar 2.3942 2.40649 2.40599
Malaysian ringgit 0.167119 0.167229 0.167342 0.167155
Mauritian rupee 0.0163799 0.0163034 0.0163507 0.0162568
Mexican peso 0.0372606 0.0369564
New Zealand dollar 0.4366 0.435586
Norwegian krone 0.0694285
Omani rial 1.90633 1.92018 1.91978
Peruvian sol 0.197943 0.198003
Philippine peso 0.0129406 0.0129556
Polish zloty 0.195922 0.195017
Qatari riyal 0.201369 0.202833 0.20279
Russian ruble 0.0090761 0.0090872 0.0090016 0.0089377
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195462 0.196883 0.196842
Singapore dollar 0.562017 0.562094 0.561165
South African rand 0.0391206 0.0391145
Swedish krona 0.0760552 0.0751391
Swiss franc 0.903464 0.90311
Thai baht 0.0221071 0.0220831 0.0222269 0.0221456
Trinidadian dollar 0.109247 0.109222
U.A.E. dirham 0.199587 0.201038 0.200996
Uruguayan peso 0.0173944 0.0174873
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
