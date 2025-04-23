Markets Print 2025-04-23
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (April 22, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 280.60 282.37 AED 76.43 77.15
EURO 321.86 325.13 SAR 74.69 75.37
GBP 374.45 378.09 INTERBANK 280.80 281.00
JPY 1.95 2.00
=========================================================================
