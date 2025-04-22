India, US can work together for a win-win partnership, VP Vance says

JAIPUR: President Donald Trump wants both the United States and India to grow and the two countries can work together across sectors including trade, defence and energy for a win-win partnership, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday.

Vance, who is on a mostly personal, four-day visit to India, was speaking in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, a day after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

His trip comes at a time when India is rushing to clinch an early trade deal with the U.S. - its largest trading partner - before the end of the 90-day pause on the steep tariffs announced by President Donald Trump’s administration.