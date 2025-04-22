AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz arrives in Ankara for two-day official visit to Turkiye

BR Web Desk Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 07:09pm
PM Shehbaz Sharif departs on a two day official visit to Turkiye

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Ankara on a two-day official visit to Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkiye’s Defence Minister Yashar Guler received the Prime Minister at the airport.

The PM is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

The premier’s visit underscores the deep-rooted strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye, marked by a tradition of regular high-level engagements, the Foreign Office (FO) said earlier in a statement.

During the talks, the two leaders will review bilateral relations and exchange views on recent regional and global developments, the statement added.

“As long-standing allies and strategic partners, Pakistan and Türkiye maintain a tradition of regular high-level exchanges, reflecting the exceptional bonds of brotherhood between the two nations,” the FO stated.

President Erdogan last visited Pakistan in February this year.

PM Shehbaz and President Erdogan signed 24 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), protocols, and cooperation agreements across various sectors to further strengthen bilateral ties.

