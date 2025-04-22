AIRLINK 182.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.02%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
CPHL 94.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.59%)
FCCL 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FFL 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
HUBC 145.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.52%)
HUMNL 13.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
MLCF 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.79%)
OGDC 213.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (0.81%)
PACE 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PAEL 48.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
PIAHCLA 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.99%)
PPL 171.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
PTC 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.72%)
SEARL 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.87%)
SSGC 42.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.19%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
TRG 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.84%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.94%)
BR100 12,735 Increased By 33 (0.26%)
BR30 38,257 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
KSE100 118,622 Increased By 238.9 (0.2%)
KSE30 36,475 Increased By 80.3 (0.22%)
PM Shehbaz Sharif departs on a two day official visit to Turkiye

Published 22 Apr, 2025 01:00pm
