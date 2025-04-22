PM Shehbaz Sharif departs on a two day official visit to Turkiye

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Apr 22
|
280.83
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Apr 22
|
280.63
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Apr 22
|
139.92
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Apr 22
|
0.81
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Apr 22
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Apr 22
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Apr 21
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Apr 21
|
5,158.20
|
Nasdaq / Apr 21
|
15,870.90
|
Dow Jones / Apr 21
|
38,170.41
|
India Sensex / Apr 22
|
79,661.95
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Apr 22
|
34,197.19
|
Hang Seng / Apr 22
|
21,533.62
|
FTSE 100 / Apr 22
|
8,285.85
|
Germany DAX 30 / Apr 22
|
21,112.63
|
France CAC40 / Apr 22
|
7,229.20
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Apr 21
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Apr 21
|
306,755
|
Petrol/Litre / Apr 22
|
254.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Apr 22
|
63.73
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Apr 22
|
3,491.50
|
Diesel/Litre / Apr 22
|
258.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Apr 22
|
66.51
|Stock
|Price
|
Dewan Mushtaq / Apr 22
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
4.99
▲ 1 (25.06%)
|
Escorts Bank / Apr 22
Escorts Investment Bank Limited(ESBL)
|
7.30
▲ 1 (15.87%)
|
Hira Textile / Apr 22
Hira Textile Mills Limited(HIRAT)
|
3.70
▲ 0.48 (14.91%)
|
Cresent Jute / Apr 22
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
3.84
▲ 0.48 (14.29%)
|
Azgard Nine / Apr 22
Azgard Nine Limited(ANL)
|
8.63
▲ 1 (13.11%)
|
F. Nat.Equities / Apr 22
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
3.58
▲ 0.37 (11.53%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Apr 22
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
18.13
▲ 1.65 (10.01%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Apr 22
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
18.47
▲ 1.68 (10.01%)
|
Barkat Frisian Agro / Apr 22
Barkat Frisian Agro Limited(BFAGRO)
|
32.19
▲ 2.93 (10.01%)
|
Symmetry Group / Apr 22
Symmetry Group Limited(SYM)
|
15.61
▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Apr 22
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
60.63
▼ -6.74 (-10%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Apr 22
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
45.10
▼ -4.89 (-9.78%)
|
Nazir Cotton Mills / Apr 22
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited(NCML)
|
12
▼ -1.24 (-9.37%)
|
Pak Gulf Leasing / Apr 22
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
22.90
▼ -2.35 (-9.31%)
|
Asia Ins. / Apr 22
Asia Insurance Company Limited(ASIC)
|
12.70
▼ -1.3 (-9.29%)
|
B.O.Punjab / Apr 22
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
10.45
▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Apr 22
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
54.90
▼ -4.6 (-7.73%)
|
NIT PakistanXD / Apr 22
NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF(NITGETF)
|
24.52
▼ -1.97 (-7.44%)
|
Nimir Resins / Apr 22
Nimir Resins Limited(NRSL)
|
41.80
▼ -3.16 (-7.03%)
|
Elahi Cot. / Apr 22
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
117.31
▼ -8.53 (-6.78%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Apr 22
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
79,331,895
▼ -0.97
|
Power Cement / Apr 22
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
64,522,190
▲ 0.54
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Apr 22
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
55,036,747
▼ -0.66
|
Pak Elektron / Apr 22
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
23,946,447
▲ 0.15
|
Sui South Gas / Apr 22
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
20,093,074
▼ -0.95
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Apr 22
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
18,569,246
▼ -1.94
|
The Organic Meat / Apr 22
The Organic Meat Company Limited(TOMCL)
|
18,069,638
▲ 2.98
|
Secure Logistics / Apr 22
Secure Logistics Group Limited(SLGL)
|
17,956,568
▲ 0.91
|
Quice Food / Apr 22
Quice Food Industries Limited(QUICE)
|
14,985,072
▲ 0.43
|
WorldCall Telecom / Apr 22
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
14,737,550
▲ 0.02
Comments