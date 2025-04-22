Pakistan reiterates pledge to IMF on economic reforms

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Apr 22
|
280.83
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Apr 22
|
280.63
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Apr 22
|
139.92
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Apr 22
|
0.81
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Apr 22
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Apr 22
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Apr 21
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
FTSE 100 / Apr 17
|
8,275.66
|
Germany DAX 30 / Apr 17
|
21,205.86
|
France CAC40 / Apr 17
|
7,285.86
|
S&P 500 / Apr 21
|
5,158.20
|
Nasdaq / Apr 21
|
15,870.90
|
Dow Jones / Apr 21
|
38,170.41
|
India Sensex / Apr 22
|
79,661.95
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Apr 22
|
34,197.19
|
Hang Seng / Apr 22
|
21,533.62
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Apr 21
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Apr 21
|
306,755
|
Petrol/Litre / Apr 22
|
254.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Apr 22
|
63.73
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Apr 22
|
3,491.50
|
Diesel/Litre / Apr 22
|
258.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Apr 22
|
66.51
|Stock
|Price
|
Dewan Mushtaq / Apr 22
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
4.99
▲ 1 (25.06%)
|
Cresent Jute / Apr 22
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
4.07
▲ 0.71 (21.13%)
|
Hira Textile / Apr 22
Hira Textile Mills Limited(HIRAT)
|
3.66
▲ 0.44 (13.66%)
|
Azgard Nine / Apr 22
Azgard Nine Limited(ANL)
|
8.63
▲ 1 (13.11%)
|
F. Nat.Equities / Apr 22
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
3.63
▲ 0.42 (13.08%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Apr 22
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
18.13
▲ 1.65 (10.01%)
|
Symmetry Group / Apr 22
Symmetry Group Limited(SYM)
|
15.61
▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
|
Sunrays Textile / Apr 22
Sunrays Textile Mills Limited(SUTM)
|
117.49
▲ 10.68 (10%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Apr 22
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
77.32
▲ 7.03 (10%)
|
Pak Oxygen Ltd. / Apr 22
Pakistan Oxygen Limited(PAKOXY)
|
161.30
▲ 14.66 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Parmount Sp. / Apr 22
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
3.05
▼ -0.75 (-19.74%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Apr 22
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
60.63
▼ -6.74 (-10%)
|
Din Tex. / Apr 22
Din Textile Mills Limited(DINT)
|
45
▼ -4.99 (-9.98%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Apr 22
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
45.10
▼ -4.89 (-9.78%)
|
Nazir Cotton Mills / Apr 22
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited(NCML)
|
12
▼ -1.24 (-9.37%)
|
Pak Gulf Leasing / Apr 22
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
23.19
▼ -2.06 (-8.16%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Apr 22
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
3.43
▼ -0.28 (-7.55%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Apr 22
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
107
▼ -8 (-6.96%)
|
Equity Modaraba / Apr 22
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
2.80
▼ -0.19 (-6.35%)
|
Shahtaj Textile / Apr 22
Shahtaj Textile Limited(STJT)
|
62.11
▼ -4 (-6.05%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Power Cement / Apr 22
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
46,233,593
▲ 1.13
|
B.O.Punjab / Apr 22
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
26,741,571
▲ 0.13
|
Pak Elektron / Apr 22
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
20,912,142
▲ 0.45
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Apr 22
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
15,345,326
▼ -0.89
|
Sui South Gas / Apr 22
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
15,221,442
▼ -0.87
|
Secure Logistics / Apr 22
Secure Logistics Group Limited(SLGL)
|
14,566,795
▲ 1.24
|
WorldCall Telecom / Apr 22
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
12,774,401
▲ 0.03
|
Quice Food / Apr 22
Quice Food Industries Limited(QUICE)
|
12,718,451
▲ 0.7
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Apr 22
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
12,087,897
▼ -0.19
|
The Organic Meat / Apr 22
The Organic Meat Company Limited(TOMCL)
|
11,719,005
▲ 2.53
Comments