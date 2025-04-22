Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Sazgar Engineering profit jumps 105% to Rs6.23bn in 3QFY25

Pakistan, UAE vow to boost ties in trade, investment

Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,100 to hit another record high in Pakistan

Meezan Bank profit down 12% to Rs22.42bn in 1QCY25

Pakistan inflation expected to drop further to below 0.5% in April 2025, says brokerage house

US collected $611mn in tariffs on goods exported by Pakistan: report

JUI-F and JI form ‘Ittehad-e-Ummat,’ announce major Palestine solidarity rally in Lahore

