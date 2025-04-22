AIRLINK 179.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.59%)
BOP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
CNERGY 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CPHL 95.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
FLYNG 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
HUBC 147.64 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.65%)
HUMNL 13.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
KOSM 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
MLCF 68.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.43%)
OGDC 212.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 48.84 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.98%)
PIAHCLA 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
PPL 171.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.17%)
PRL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.07%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.97%)
SEARL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.54%)
SSGC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.78%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 65.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,729 Increased By 26.8 (0.21%)
BR30 38,400 Increased By 142.6 (0.37%)
KSE100 118,537 Increased By 153.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 36,457 Increased By 61.7 (0.17%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 21, 2025
BR Web Desk Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 08:35am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Read here for details.

  • Sazgar Engineering profit jumps 105% to Rs6.23bn in 3QFY25

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, UAE vow to boost ties in trade, investment

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,100 to hit another record high in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Meezan Bank profit down 12% to Rs22.42bn in 1QCY25

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan inflation expected to drop further to below 0.5% in April 2025, says brokerage house

Read here for details.

  • US collected $611mn in tariffs on goods exported by Pakistan: report

Read here for details.

  • JUI-F and JI form ‘Ittehad-e-Ummat,’ announce major Palestine solidarity rally in Lahore

Read here for details.

