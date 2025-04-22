AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-22

Japanese rubber futures tick up on US trade deal hopes

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged higher on Monday as traders took comfort after US President Donald Trump signalled a possible end to the tit-for-tat tariff war with China last week, but a firmer yen capped gains.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for September delivery ended daytime trade 0.9 yen higher, or 0.31%, at 291.8 yen ($2.07) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery rose 170 yuan, or 1.16%, to 14,795 yuan ($2,029.49) per metric ton. The most active May butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 195 yuan, or 1.77%, to 11,195 yuan ($1,535.67) per metric ton.

Broader recession narratives sparked by tariffs continue to weigh on rubber prices, though tariff tensions are easing, said broker Chaos Ternary Futures.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures tick up on US trade deal hopes

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Massive turnout at expatriates’ event: The PM was all smiles

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact: PTCL chief

Performance scheme: FBR’s low-level employees protest denial of benefits

Taxpayers irked as IRS incorrectly marks them as ‘non-active’

Read more stories