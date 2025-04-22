Japanese rubber futures tick up on US trade deal hopes

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged higher on Monday as traders took comfort after US President Donald Trump signalled a possible end to the tit-for-tat tariff war with China last week, but a firmer yen capped gains.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for September delivery ended daytime trade 0.9 yen higher, or 0.31%, at 291.8 yen ($2.07) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery rose 170 yuan, or 1.16%, to 14,795 yuan ($2,029.49) per metric ton. The most active May butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 195 yuan, or 1.77%, to 11,195 yuan ($1,535.67) per metric ton.

Broader recession narratives sparked by tariffs continue to weigh on rubber prices, though tariff tensions are easing, said broker Chaos Ternary Futures.