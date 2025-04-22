Gold soars to record highs

KARACHI: A global surge in gold prices pushed the precious metal to unprecedented highs on Monday, as deepening uncertainty over the ongoing US-China trade war spurred safe-haven demand, traders said.

In the local market, gold posted a substantial gain of Rs 8,100 per tola and Rs 6,944 per 10 grams, climbing to all-time highs of Rs 357,800 and Rs 306,755, respectively, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association. “The demand for gold is rising fast as people look for a safe place to protect their money during the ongoing US-China trade tensions,” said Muhammad Qasim Shikarpuri, President of the association.

He described the market’s momentum as “unstoppable” for the foreseeable future, fueled by the escalating global trade tensions.

Internationally, gold prices soared to a historic peak of $3,395 per ounce. Shikarpuri warned that such surges could severely undermine Pakistan’s “controlled” exchange rate.

“The exchange rate may soon become difficult to manage under these circumstances,” he cautioned.

Highlighting the local market’s reaction, he noted that gold prices in the open market touched Rs 372,000 per tola on April 21. He advised sellers to hold onto their stock, predicting prices could cross Rs 450,000 per tola by the end of the month if the trade conflict persists.

“Buyers are actively seeking gold as a safe asset, but sellers remain reluctant to part with their holdings, expecting further gains,” he said, adding that under the current circumstances, it is unwise to sell amid surging demand.

Looking ahead, Shikarpuri projected new historic highs globally, expressing little optimism for a swift resolution to the tariff standoff.

“Neither the US nor China appears willing to compromise on tariffs,” he remarked.

He also warned that the spiraling gold prices could deliver a serious blow to Pakistan’s economy by shaking its exchange rate stability. “Our exchange rate is increasingly exposed to the global fallout of this trade war,” he said.

While acknowledging the possibility of short-term market corrections, Shikarpuri believes the overall trend for gold remains bullish, driven by persistent global economic uncertainty stemming from the US-China dispute.

