AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-22

Gold soars to record highs

Recorder Report Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: A global surge in gold prices pushed the precious metal to unprecedented highs on Monday, as deepening uncertainty over the ongoing US-China trade war spurred safe-haven demand, traders said.

In the local market, gold posted a substantial gain of Rs 8,100 per tola and Rs 6,944 per 10 grams, climbing to all-time highs of Rs 357,800 and Rs 306,755, respectively, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association. “The demand for gold is rising fast as people look for a safe place to protect their money during the ongoing US-China trade tensions,” said Muhammad Qasim Shikarpuri, President of the association.

He described the market’s momentum as “unstoppable” for the foreseeable future, fueled by the escalating global trade tensions.

Internationally, gold prices soared to a historic peak of $3,395 per ounce. Shikarpuri warned that such surges could severely undermine Pakistan’s “controlled” exchange rate.

“The exchange rate may soon become difficult to manage under these circumstances,” he cautioned.

Highlighting the local market’s reaction, he noted that gold prices in the open market touched Rs 372,000 per tola on April 21. He advised sellers to hold onto their stock, predicting prices could cross Rs 450,000 per tola by the end of the month if the trade conflict persists.

“Buyers are actively seeking gold as a safe asset, but sellers remain reluctant to part with their holdings, expecting further gains,” he said, adding that under the current circumstances, it is unwise to sell amid surging demand.

Looking ahead, Shikarpuri projected new historic highs globally, expressing little optimism for a swift resolution to the tariff standoff.

“Neither the US nor China appears willing to compromise on tariffs,” he remarked.

He also warned that the spiraling gold prices could deliver a serious blow to Pakistan’s economy by shaking its exchange rate stability. “Our exchange rate is increasingly exposed to the global fallout of this trade war,” he said.

While acknowledging the possibility of short-term market corrections, Shikarpuri believes the overall trend for gold remains bullish, driven by persistent global economic uncertainty stemming from the US-China dispute.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

gold prices in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Gold soars to record highs

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Massive turnout at expatriates’ event: The PM was all smiles

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact: PTCL chief

Performance scheme: FBR’s low-level employees protest denial of benefits

Taxpayers irked as IRS incorrectly marks them as ‘non-active’

Read more stories