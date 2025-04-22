Markets Print 2025-04-22
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (April 21, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 280.60 282.33 AED 76.41 77.12
EURO 322.65 325.94 SAR 74.66 75.37
GBP 374.71 378.44 INTERBANK 280.90 281.10
JPY 1.94 1.99
=========================================================================
