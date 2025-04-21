AIRLINK 181.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.28%)
BOP 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
FCCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FLYNG 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
HUBC 143.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.65%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
MLCF 65.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
OGDC 213.21 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.16%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PAEL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PIAHCLA 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.13%)
POWER 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
PPL 170.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
SEARL 95.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
SSGC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.48%)
SYM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TRG 65.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.35%)
WAVESAPP 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
BR100 12,581 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,912 Increased By 32.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 118,112 Increased By 796.7 (0.68%)
KSE30 36,378 Increased By 261.6 (0.72%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 19 and April 20, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 21 Apr, 2025 09:04am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Goods transporters call off strike after successful talks with Karachi commissioner

Read here for details.

  • Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz invites friendly countries to invest in Pakistan’s mining, IT and agriculture sectors

Read here for details.

  • JI announces nationwide strike on April 26 over Gaza crisis

Read here for details.

  • PIA’s first direct flight departs for Baku

Read here for details.

  • Water dispute and canals issue: Federal, Sindh govts agree to hold talks

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Calculating ROA: SNGPL challenges Ogra’s methodology in LHC

UAE deputy PM arrives on two-day visit

Water dispute and canals issue: Federal, Sindh govts agree to hold talks

Grid Transition Levy: APTMA urges PD to address inaccuracies

PM launches nationwide anti-polio drive: Robust measures taken to ensure safety of teams

Dar invites Muttaqi to visit Pakistan

Action against beggar gangs in KSA initiated: Saudi citizens can now enter Pakistan visa-free: Naqvi

Country must bridge trade gap with African nations: Minister

Kamal stresses need to link research with policy execution

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories