Fatima Sana to lead ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Team of the Tournament

BR Web Desk Published April 20, 2025 Updated April 20, 2025 02:38pm

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has been named skipper of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 Team of the Tournament, which features standout performers from four different countries.

Alongside Sana, who impressed with both bat and ball, four other Pakistani players earned spots in the prestigious XI — Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, and reserve player Rabeya Khan.

Muneeba’s consistency at the top order laid solid foundations for Pakistan’s innings, while spinners Nashra and Sadia played pivotal roles in the middle overs with their control and wicket-taking ability. Fatima’s leadership and all-round contributions proved instrumental in Pakistan’s strong showing throughout the tournament.

Pakistan finished unbeaten in the tournament, winning all five games, including the one against former world champions West Indies.

It should be noted that the tournament, held in Pakistan, concluded on Saturday with hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh sealing the last two spots at the ICC World Cup 2025.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 Team of the Tournament:

  1. Hayley Matthews (West Indies)

  2. Muneeba Ali (Pakistan)

  3. Sharmin Akhter (Bangladesh)

  4. Kathryn Bryce (Scotland)

  5. Nigar Sultana (Bangladesh) – wicketkeeper

  6. Fatima Sana (Pakistan) – captain

  7. Chinelle Henry (West Indies)

  8. Aaliyah Alleyne (West Indies)

  9. Katherine Fraser (Scotland)

  10. Nashra Sandhu (Pakistan)

  11. Sadia Iqbal (Pakistan)

Reserve Player:

Rabeya Khan (Bangladesh)

