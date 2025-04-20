AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zimbabwe bowl Bangladesh out for 191 in first Test in Sylhet

AFP Published April 20, 2025 Updated April 20, 2025 05:47pm
Zimbabwe players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (R) during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on April 20, 2025. Photo: AFP
Zimbabwe players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (R) during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on April 20, 2025. Photo: AFP

SYLHET: Mominul Haque top-scored with 56 as Bangladesh were dismissed for 191 runs on the first day of the first Test after an inspired performance by the Zimbabwe attack on Sunday.

The hosts, who picked three seam bowlers, won the toss and decided to bat first on a wicket expected to help the new ball.

However, none of the Bangladesh batters was able to turn good starts into decent Test scores, including skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto with 40 or Jakir Ali (28).

The Zimbabwe attack bowled aggressive and disciplined lines, with paceman Blessing Muzarabani and left-arm orthodox Wellington Masakadza both taking three wickets.

They were assisted by Victor Nyauchi and Wessley Madhevere, who shared the other four wickets.

Nyauchi set the tone for the visitors, sending back Bangladesh’s openers early in the first session with only 32 runs on the board.

Shadman Islam was the first to fall for 12 in the ninth over, with Nyauchi also removing Mahmudul Hasan Joy (14) in his next over.

A third-wicket partnership of 66 runs between Haque and Shanto gave the score some respectability.

Zimbabwe’s batters now have the opportunity to eat into Bangladesh’s meagre score without losing wickets by the end of the first day.

Bangladesh ICC Test championship Mahmudul Hasan Joy Bangladesh VS Zimbabwe Test Series Ben Curran

Comments

200 characters

Zimbabwe bowl Bangladesh out for 191 in first Test in Sylhet

Islamabad authorities seal Red Zone ahead of JI’s Gaza solidarity march

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Pakistan for key talks

PIA’s first direct flight departs for Baku

China’s US envoy urges end to trade war, but warns Beijing ready to fight

Al Qaeda affiliate says it killed 70 soldiers in Benin, SITE reports

Rwandan Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad for bilateral talks

Agri sector: Irked by stone-age methods, PM orders overhaul

MoMA starts work on Karachi-Djibouti maritime trade corridor

Economy improving, says Jam

Pakistan women’s team will not travel to India for World Cup: Naqvi

Read more stories