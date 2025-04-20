Zimbabwe bowl Bangladesh out for 191 in first Test in Sylhet

SYLHET: Mominul Haque top-scored with 56 as Bangladesh were dismissed for 191 runs on the first day of the first Test after an inspired performance by the Zimbabwe attack on Sunday.

The hosts, who picked three seam bowlers, won the toss and decided to bat first on a wicket expected to help the new ball.

However, none of the Bangladesh batters was able to turn good starts into decent Test scores, including skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto with 40 or Jakir Ali (28).

The Zimbabwe attack bowled aggressive and disciplined lines, with paceman Blessing Muzarabani and left-arm orthodox Wellington Masakadza both taking three wickets.

They were assisted by Victor Nyauchi and Wessley Madhevere, who shared the other four wickets.

Nyauchi set the tone for the visitors, sending back Bangladesh’s openers early in the first session with only 32 runs on the board.

Shadman Islam was the first to fall for 12 in the ninth over, with Nyauchi also removing Mahmudul Hasan Joy (14) in his next over.

A third-wicket partnership of 66 runs between Haque and Shanto gave the score some respectability.

Zimbabwe’s batters now have the opportunity to eat into Bangladesh’s meagre score without losing wickets by the end of the first day.