Bangladesh win toss, bat in the first Zimbabwe Test

SYLHET: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss Sunday and chose to bat at Sylhet in first of two Tests against Zimbabwe.

On a wicket expected to aid the new ball, Bangladesh opted for three seam bowlers and only two spinners, with young pacer Nahid Rana, 22, expected to lead the attack.

Zimbabwe are relying heavily on the experience of Sean Williams, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani and skipper Craig Ervine as both teams start their new ICC Test Championship campaign.

The second and final Test will be played in Chattogram from April 28.

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (capt), Wessly Madhevere, Nyasha Mayavo, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi