AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 20, 2025
Markets Print 2025-04-20

Japanese rubber futures easier

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures fell on Friday, marking a fifth consecutive weekly loss, pressured by concerns over the China-US trade war and a stronger yen, though trading was thin owing to Easter holidays.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for September delivery finished down 1.2 yen, or 0.41%, at 290.9 yen ($2) per kg. he contract lost 2.3% over the week. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery slid 65 yuan to finish at 14,590 yuan ($1,998) a metric ton.

“Concerns over slowing global demand amid the tariff war have dampened market sentiment,” said Yutaka Trusty Securities analyst Jiong Gu.

“However, given the low rubber inventory levels in Japan and relatively cheaper domestic prices, the market may be near its bottom and could rebound next week, led by near-term contracts,” he said. US President Donald Trump on Thursday signalled a potential end to the tit-for-tat tariff increases between the US and China that shocked markets and said that a deal over the fate of social media platform TikTok may have to wait.

Though the US and China are in touch, sources told Reuters that free-flowing, high-level exchanges that would lead to a deal have largely been absent. The yen traded around 142.32 against the US dollar, compared with 142.72 yen in late Thursday trade in Asia.

A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable for overseas buyers. Japan’s Nikkei share average rose 1% on Friday to clock its best week in three months as investors turned more hopeful that Trump would be able to broker trade deals with some of its top trading partners, including Japan.

Singapore’s financial markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Monday, April 21.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

