AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Weak US dollar lifts wheat prices

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures rose on Thursday, supported by a weak dollar and rain in US cropping regions which, while giving a much-needed boost to soil moisture in many areas, is also disrupting the planting of spring crops.

Soybeans also climbed after Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that China would be open to trade negotiations with the United States, something that could revive US soy exports to China. Corn inched higher.

Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% at $5.63-1/2 a bushel at 0455 GMT, with CBOT May soybeans rising 0.5% to $10.44 a bushel and July corn up 0.1% at $4.92-1/4 a bushel. Wheat and corn were heading for weekly falls, with the CBOT closed for a public holiday on Friday, while soybeans were slightly up from last week’s close.

The US dollar index was up 0.2% but stuck near three-year lows amid the fallout from US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. “Some areas in the US have got too much rain and other areas still need some,” said Rod Baker, an analyst at Australian Crop Forecasters in Perth.

The wheat supply outlook in major northern hemisphere producers looks good for now and this combined with tepid global demand is keeping a lid on prices, he said.

However, “we’ve still got pretty tight carry-out (end-of-season stocks) in key exporters. We can’t afford any major production hiccups,” Baker added.

The central bank of Russia, the world’s biggest wheat exporter, said on Wednesday the country’s 2025 grain harvest could be better than last year’s, with a warm winter benefiting winter crops and a larger sowing area for spring crops.

Meanwhile, wheat stocks in Indian government warehouses surged to a three-year high this month, easing supply concerns. Bearishness from the ongoing trade war unleashed by Trump has already been factored into the market, analysts say, allowing hopes of trade deals with the US to boost prices. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans on Wednesday, traders said.

