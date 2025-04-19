AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Alexandrova knocks Pegula out of Stuttgart Open

AFP Published 19 Apr, 2025 06:35pm
Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova serves to Russia’s Mirra Andreeva (not in picture) during their round-of-16 match at the Women’s Tennis Grand Prix WTA tournament in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, on April 17, 2025. Photo: AFP
Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova serves to Russia’s Mirra Andreeva (not in picture) during their round-of-16 match at the Women’s Tennis Grand Prix WTA tournament in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, on April 17, 2025. Photo: AFP

BERLIN: Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova continued her underdog run through the Stuttgart Open by dumping out world number three Jessica Pegula in straight sets on Saturday.

Alexandrova, who knocked out rising star Mirra Andreeva on Thursday in the last 16, beat the American 6-0, 6-4.

She will play either world number two Iga Swiatek or Jelena Ostapenko on Sunday, with the final to be held on Monday.

Pegula reached the final at the Miami Open in March and won the Charleston Open earlier in April but did not have an answer against her opponent, who is ranked 22nd in the world.

Rune destroys Khachanov to reach Barcelona Open final

After failing to win a game in the first set, the 31-year-old American saved three match points at 5-2 down in the second. She fought off two more at 5-4 but could not hold on.

Alexandrova’s five WTA top-10 wins are the equal most in 2025 with Andreeva and American Madison Keys.

Later on Saturday, world number one Aryna Sabalenka faces Elise Mertens. A beaten finalist three times in a row from 2021 to 2023, Sabalenka has never won in Stuttgart.

In the other quarter finals, two-time winner Swiatek, the world number two, faces Ostapenko, while American world number four Coco Gauff takes on Italian Jasmine Paolini, who is ranked sixth in the world.

Comments

200 characters

Alexandrova knocks Pegula out of Stuttgart Open

PM Shehbaz invites friendly countries to invest in Pakistan’s mining, IT and agriculture sectors

Goods transporters call off strike after successful talks with Karachi commissioner

5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Punjab, KP

‘Akin to terrorism’: Govt issues stern warning after attacks on KFC, other foreign outlets

Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend World Bank Group/IMF meetings

Afghan FM tells Pakistan’s top diplomat deportations are ‘disappointment’

Punjab WASAs ordered to finalise monsoon readiness by May 31 deadline

BudgetFY26: P@SHA calls for 10-year extension of concessional tax regime to help boost IT exports

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Taxation machinery: PM proclaims carrot-and-stick approach

Read more stories