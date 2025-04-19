Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Bilawal threatens to withdraw support for govt over canals issue

Pakistan’s enemies scared of economic achievements: PM Shehbaz

‘A new generation of talent’: Dubai launches college for travel content creators

Cargo throughput charges: Islamabad airport collects Rs72.3mn in March 2025

CCP says recovered Rs10mn penalty from PIA for ‘abusing dominant position’

Discos privatisation: govt to make transaction committee for private sector participation

