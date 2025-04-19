AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 18, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 19 Apr, 2025 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Bilawal threatens to withdraw support for govt over canals issue

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s enemies scared of economic achievements: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • ‘A new generation of talent’: Dubai launches college for travel content creators

Read here for details.

  • Cargo throughput charges: Islamabad airport collects Rs72.3mn in March 2025

Read here for details.

  • CCP says recovered Rs10mn penalty from PIA for ‘abusing dominant position’

Read here for details.

  • Discos privatisation: govt to make transaction committee for private sector participation

Read here for details.

News briefing

