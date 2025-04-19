PSX: positive vibes persist

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended the last trading day of the week on a positive note, driven by encouraging economic indicators such as a current account surplus and a rise in remittance inflows.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 414.45 points, or 0.35 percent, closing at 117,315.59points on Friday compared to 116,901.13 points on Thursday. The daily volume at the ready counter rose to 425 million shares as against 408 million shares in the previous session.

On Friday, BRIndex100 increased by 64.41 points or 0.51 percent to settle at 12,580.53 points with a total volume of 347.561 million shares. However, BRIndex30 declined 40.51 percent or 0.11 percent to close at 37,911.80 points with a total volume of 229.451 million shares.

Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter surged to Rs34.49 billion from Rs 32.12 billion. The market capitalization increased by Rs 52 billion to Rs 14.345.59 trillion. Out of 446 active scrips, 189 closed in positive and 197 in negative while the value of 60 stocks remained unchanged.

Analysts said stocks closed higher as investors weigh robust economic data of record current account surplus, low inflation and remittances in Mar’25. Fitch eyeing GDP growth to edge up to 3pc, primary surplus 2pc of GDP in FY25 and current account deficit to 1pc of GDP. Speculations over likely receipt of IMF EFF and RSF tranche, SBP policy easing next month and deliberations over privatization of SOEs played catalyst role in bullish close, they added.

Sui South Gas was the volume leader with 38.23 million shares and closed at Rs 42.47 followed by Pak Int. Bulk closed at Rs 10.61 with 31 million shares. K-Electric Ltd. ranked third with share trading of 23 million shares and it closed at Rs 4.53.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB and Hoechst Pakistan Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 192.90 and Rs 155.91 respectively to close at Rs2,121.87 and Rs 3,197.00, while Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited and Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 18.57 and Rs 17.79 respectively to close at Rs8,931.43 and Rs 1,371.15.

Analysts at Topline said that KSE 100 Index largely traded in the positive zone during the trading session which can be attributed to positive news flow-Pakistan recording its highest-ever monthly current account surplus in the month of March of $1.195 billion and Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate dropping to 101.62 in March 2025 from 102.25 in February 2025 as data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Top positive contribution to the index came from UBL, LUCK, SAZEW, MEBL & SYS, as they cumulatively contributed +913 points to the index. Traded value wise SAZEW (Rs.2.41bn), PSO (Rs.2.26bn), MARI (1.77bn), UBL (Rs.1.74bn) and LUCK (Rs.1.72bn) dominated the trading activity.

UBL continue to garner investor interest as it gained to close 9.57 percent higher, this interest can be accredited to its recent result announcement for 1Q2025 in which the banking company posted its highest ever diluted EPS of Rs.28.9 (up 126% YoY and 39% QoQ) along with an interim dividend of Rs11 per share. Company also announced a stock split in the ratio of 2 shares for every 1 share held.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 22,770.63points, gaining 513.18 points or 2.31 percent, with a total turnover of 16.96 million.BR Cement Index ended the session at 14,368.84points, up by 77.87 points or 0.54 percent, with a total turnover of 36.70 million.

BR Commercial Banks Index recorded a strong performance, closing at 33,606.92points, up 849.46 points or 2.59 percent, with a total turnover of 42.79 million.BR Power Generation & Distribution Index declined to 20,014.72points, losing 76.62 points or 0.38 percent, with a total turnover of 28.99 million.

BR Oil & Gas Index also saw a drop, closing at 11,805.17points, down 58.24 points or 0.49 percent, with a total turnover of 68.20 million.BR Technology & Communication Index closed at 4,865.16points, posting a gain of 22.62 points or 0.47 percent, with a total turnover of 28.17 million.

