WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 18, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-Apr-25 16-Apr-25 15-Apr-25 14-Apr-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10115 0.10079 0.101056 0.101079 Euro 0.838721 0.838177 0.836641 0.839781 Japanese yen 0.005183 0.00518 0.005146 0.005155 U.K. pound 0.976306 0.979128 0.97831 0.974048 U.S. dollar 0.738311 0.738157 0.738821 0.738139 Algerian dinar 0.00558 0.005579 0.005581 0.005576 Australian dollar 0.468163 0.468951 0.469299 0.465249 Botswana pula 0.053601 0.053369 0.053638 0.053441 Brazilian real 0.126093 0.125533 0.125862 0.126353 Brunei dollar 0.562094 0.561165 0.561841 0.560725 Canadian dollar 0.531431 0.530229 0.531762 Chilean peso 0.000762 0.000763 0.000765 0.000755 Czech koruna 0.033523 0.033507 0.03341 0.033442 Danish krone 0.112248 0.112089 0.112458 Indian rupee 0.008628 0.008619 0.008622 Israeli New Shekel 0.20003 0.200151 0.200222 0.200309 Korean won 0.000517 0.000519 0.000518 0.000509 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40649 2.40599 2.40737 2.40514 Malaysian ringgit 0.167342 0.167155 0.167476 0.166887 Mauritian rupee 0.016351 0.016257 0.016336 0.016561 Mexican peso 0.036956 0.036902 0.036719 New Zealand dollar 0.4366 0.435586 0.435313 0.431036 Norwegian krone 0.069429 0.069879 0.069863 Omani rial 1.92018 1.91978 1.92151 1.91974 Peruvian sol 0.198003 0.197599 0.198211 Philippine peso 0.012956 0.012955 0.012931 Polish zloty 0.195922 0.195017 0.196015 0.196502 Qatari riyal 0.202833 0.20279 0.202973 0.202785 Russian ruble 0.009002 0.008938 0.008977 0.008918 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196883 0.196842 0.197019 0.196837 Singapore dollar 0.562094 0.561165 0.561841 0.560725 South African rand 0.039121 0.039115 0.039331 0.039096 Swedish krona 0.076055 0.075139 0.075638 0.076299 Swiss franc 0.903464 0.90311 0.906974 0.901819 Thai baht 0.022227 0.022146 Trinidadian dollar 0.109222 0.109551 0.109245 U.A.E. dirham 0.201038 0.200996 0.201177 0.200991 Uruguayan peso 0.017487 0.017624 0.017429 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

