WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
April 18, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 17-Apr-25 16-Apr-25 15-Apr-25 14-Apr-25
Chinese yuan 0.10115 0.10079 0.101056 0.101079
Euro 0.838721 0.838177 0.836641 0.839781
Japanese yen 0.005183 0.00518 0.005146 0.005155
U.K. pound 0.976306 0.979128 0.97831 0.974048
U.S. dollar 0.738311 0.738157 0.738821 0.738139
Algerian dinar 0.00558 0.005579 0.005581 0.005576
Australian dollar 0.468163 0.468951 0.469299 0.465249
Botswana pula 0.053601 0.053369 0.053638 0.053441
Brazilian real 0.126093 0.125533 0.125862 0.126353
Brunei dollar 0.562094 0.561165 0.561841 0.560725
Canadian dollar 0.531431 0.530229 0.531762
Chilean peso 0.000762 0.000763 0.000765 0.000755
Czech koruna 0.033523 0.033507 0.03341 0.033442
Danish krone 0.112248 0.112089 0.112458
Indian rupee 0.008628 0.008619 0.008622
Israeli New Shekel 0.20003 0.200151 0.200222 0.200309
Korean won 0.000517 0.000519 0.000518 0.000509
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40649 2.40599 2.40737 2.40514
Malaysian ringgit 0.167342 0.167155 0.167476 0.166887
Mauritian rupee 0.016351 0.016257 0.016336 0.016561
Mexican peso 0.036956 0.036902 0.036719
New Zealand dollar 0.4366 0.435586 0.435313 0.431036
Norwegian krone 0.069429 0.069879 0.069863
Omani rial 1.92018 1.91978 1.92151 1.91974
Peruvian sol 0.198003 0.197599 0.198211
Philippine peso 0.012956 0.012955 0.012931
Polish zloty 0.195922 0.195017 0.196015 0.196502
Qatari riyal 0.202833 0.20279 0.202973 0.202785
Russian ruble 0.009002 0.008938 0.008977 0.008918
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196883 0.196842 0.197019 0.196837
Singapore dollar 0.562094 0.561165 0.561841 0.560725
South African rand 0.039121 0.039115 0.039331 0.039096
Swedish krona 0.076055 0.075139 0.075638 0.076299
Swiss franc 0.903464 0.90311 0.906974 0.901819
Thai baht 0.022227 0.022146
Trinidadian dollar 0.109222 0.109551 0.109245
U.A.E. dirham 0.201038 0.200996 0.201177 0.200991
Uruguayan peso 0.017487 0.017624 0.017429
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
