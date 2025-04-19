KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 18, 2025).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 117,315.59
High: 117,888.13
Low: 116,759.07
Net Change: 414.46
Volume (000): 212,790
Value (000): 23,831,694
Makt Cap (000) 3,551,368,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,770.63
NET CH (+) 513.18
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,368.84
NET CH (+) 77.87
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 33,606.92
NET CH (+) 849.46
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,014.72
NET CH (-) 76.62
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,805.17
NET CH (-) 58.24
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,865.16
NET CH (+) 22.62
As on: 18- April -2025
