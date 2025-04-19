KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 18, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 117,315.59 High: 117,888.13 Low: 116,759.07 Net Change: 414.46 Volume (000): 212,790 Value (000): 23,831,694 Makt Cap (000) 3,551,368,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,770.63 NET CH (+) 513.18 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,368.84 NET CH (+) 77.87 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 33,606.92 NET CH (+) 849.46 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,014.72 NET CH (-) 76.62 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,805.17 NET CH (-) 58.24 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,865.16 NET CH (+) 22.62 ------------------------------------ As on: 18- April -2025 ====================================

