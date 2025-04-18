AIRLINK 182.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.64%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 17, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 18 Apr, 2025 09:02am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Shehbaz vows equal development for all provinces, launches Islamabad underpass project

Read here for details.

  • Govt to fully digitise economy: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Hungary agree to lift visa requirement for Pakistani diplomatic passports

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola reaches Rs350,000 for first time in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan posts record $1.2bn current account surplus in March 2025

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan sets private hajj quota at 23,620 pilgrims for 2025

Read here for details.

