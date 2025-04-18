Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM Shehbaz vows equal development for all provinces, launches Islamabad underpass project

Govt to fully digitise economy: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan, Hungary agree to lift visa requirement for Pakistani diplomatic passports

Gold price per tola reaches Rs350,000 for first time in Pakistan

Pakistan posts record $1.2bn current account surplus in March 2025

Pakistan sets private hajj quota at 23,620 pilgrims for 2025

